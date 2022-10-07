 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

