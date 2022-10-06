Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for …
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for hig…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.