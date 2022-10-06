Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.