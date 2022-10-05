 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

