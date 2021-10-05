 Skip to main content
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

