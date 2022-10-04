Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.