Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

