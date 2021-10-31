For the drive home in Kearney: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
