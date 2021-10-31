Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.