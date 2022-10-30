 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

