For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
