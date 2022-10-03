For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
