 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News