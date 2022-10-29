 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

