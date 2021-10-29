 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

