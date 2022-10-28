 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

