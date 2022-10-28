Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before …
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 …
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperat…