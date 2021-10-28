This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. E…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kearney. The forecast…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.