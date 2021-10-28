 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News