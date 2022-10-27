Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.