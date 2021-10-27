 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

