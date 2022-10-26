 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

