For the drive home in Kearney: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
