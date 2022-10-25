 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

