Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.