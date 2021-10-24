Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.