Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
