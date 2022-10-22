Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.