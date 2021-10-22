Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.