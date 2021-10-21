 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

