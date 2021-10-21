This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
