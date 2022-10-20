 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

