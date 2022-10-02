Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.