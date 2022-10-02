Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
It will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for …
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…