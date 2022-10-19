 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

