For the drive home in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
