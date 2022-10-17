Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
