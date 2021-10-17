This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
