For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney tem…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will s…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks l…