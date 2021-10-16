Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.