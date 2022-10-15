 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

