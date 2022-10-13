 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

