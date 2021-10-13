Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.