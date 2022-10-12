Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.