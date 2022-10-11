This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
