This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. T…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…