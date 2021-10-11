Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.