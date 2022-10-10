This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan …
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 3…
This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it t…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…