Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.