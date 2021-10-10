Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
