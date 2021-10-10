Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.