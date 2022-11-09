Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Windy with periods of thunderstorms after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.