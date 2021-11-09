 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

