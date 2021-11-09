This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.