Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.