Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
