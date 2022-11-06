 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

