Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

