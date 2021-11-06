Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…