Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

