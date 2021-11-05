 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

