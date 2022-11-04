Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
