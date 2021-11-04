This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
